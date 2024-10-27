Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Cut by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $892.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $919.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $862.48. The stock has a market cap of $848.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

