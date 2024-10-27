Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 699 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average is $155.07. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

