Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Exelon by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Down 1.6 %

EXC stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

