Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

