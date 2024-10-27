The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $3,443,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 10,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $121.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.97.
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
