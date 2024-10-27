The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $3,443,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 10,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $121.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.97.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

