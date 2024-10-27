TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.6% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

