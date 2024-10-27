Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 129,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

