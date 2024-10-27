Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 3,087 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Intel were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 217.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

