Court Place Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.0% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 56,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47. The company has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

