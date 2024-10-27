Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40,544.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $363.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.55 and a twelve month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,345 shares of company stock worth $5,747,945 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

