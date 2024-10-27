745 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 75,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 283,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $77,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.