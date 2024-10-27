745 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 75,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 283,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $77,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
A number of research firms recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
