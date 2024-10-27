Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Visa by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of V opened at $281.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

