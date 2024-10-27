iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $570.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.