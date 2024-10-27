Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDR. Baird R W raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.5 %

BLDR stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.92. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.