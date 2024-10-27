Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $67,700,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $914.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $943.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $861.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $918.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.