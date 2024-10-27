Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $66.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 6,348,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 10,256,534 shares.The stock last traded at $47.35 and had previously closed at $49.25.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Newmont by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 30,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Newmont by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 861,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.17%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

