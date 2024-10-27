Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,379.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 46,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 165.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $428.58 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $201.96 and a one year high of $456.16. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.61.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.