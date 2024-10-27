Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 1,066 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $150.81 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $277.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.30.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

