Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DT opened at $54.07 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 103.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

