Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 119.7% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 75,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.17. The firm has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

