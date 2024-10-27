Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 119.7% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 75,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.17. The firm has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
