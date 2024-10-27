Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 579,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.5% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 169,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.35 and a 200 day moving average of $170.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.