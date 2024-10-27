Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLT opened at $236.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.26. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,464,000 after buying an additional 1,282,676 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,148,000 after buying an additional 1,246,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after buying an additional 761,104 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23,730.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,610,000 after buying an additional 477,212 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $98,607,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.