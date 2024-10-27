Dakota Wealth Management Sells 196 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total transaction of $2,561,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,840,163.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,479 shares of company stock worth $15,434,526. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $250.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $159.89 and a one year high of $269.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

