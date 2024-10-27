Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 119.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Visa by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.
Visa Price Performance
V stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
