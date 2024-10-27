Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE V opened at $281.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
