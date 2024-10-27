Susquehanna Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $200.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

BA stock opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average of $171.66. Boeing has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

