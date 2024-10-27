Morgan Stanley Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $170.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

Get Boeing alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BA opened at $155.01 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 289.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 9,626.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,542 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Boeing by 15,039.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.