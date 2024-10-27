Financial Partners Group LLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.1% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 20,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 28.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 52,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $398.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

