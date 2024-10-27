Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

