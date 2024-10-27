Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 20,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 52,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

