Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 109.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after buying an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $892.70 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.45 billion, a PE ratio of 109.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $919.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $862.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

