Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

XOM stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

