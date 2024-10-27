Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,182,000 after buying an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

