E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 578,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 64,018 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 127.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 632,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 355,224 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 469,176 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TERN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TERN opened at $6.67 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,221.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $172,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,221.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,378 shares of company stock valued at $329,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Stories

