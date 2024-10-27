This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CDW’s 8K filing here.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CDW
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity