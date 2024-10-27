J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.83 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.