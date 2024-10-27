iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after buying an additional 707,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,807,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,935,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $127.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.60 and a 200-day moving average of $119.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $128.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.