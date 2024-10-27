Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.92. The company has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

