Dakota Wealth Management Sells 67 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $933.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,088.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,039.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

