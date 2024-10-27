Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 173,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,889.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.8 %

BERY opened at $67.97 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

