1,475 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 19.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. 3M has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average of $114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.67.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

