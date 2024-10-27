iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $317.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

