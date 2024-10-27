Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Price Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $74.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Whirlpool traded as low as $105.92 and last traded at $105.92. Approximately 406,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,195,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.37.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Whirlpool by 471.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 41.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 72.39%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

