MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in MSCI by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $91,748,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MSCI by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $588.72 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $578.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus lifted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.23.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

