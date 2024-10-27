Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) & Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) is one of 74 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Guided Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 17.29, indicating that their average share price is 1,629% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.23% Guided Therapeutics Competitors -331.29% -92.21% -30.02%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 -$3.49 million -5.83 Guided Therapeutics Competitors $1.04 billion $89.46 million -7.33

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Guided Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Guided Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics Competitors 269 802 2008 109 2.61

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 3,139.56%. Given Guided Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guided Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics peers beat Guided Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

