International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5,824.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,284 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $86,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $472,909,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.34 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

