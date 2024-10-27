Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 13,454.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 74,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 86,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $130.42 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

