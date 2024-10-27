Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 8.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 6.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

Xylem Trading Down 0.2 %

XYL opened at $130.42 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.