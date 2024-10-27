Brighton Jones LLC Has $299,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.11 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

