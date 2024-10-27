Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,756,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,865,000 after buying an additional 116,399 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 964,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,085,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.74 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $62.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

